LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Arkansas, in partnership with the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF), will provide $2 million in fiscal year 2022 to benefit waterfowl through the implementation of Conservation Practice Standard (CPS) 646-Shallow Water Development and Management to counties within the Lower Mississippi Alluvial Valley.

According to a press release, the signup is aimed at providing habitat for wildlife such as shorebirds, waterfowl, wading birds, mammals, fish, reptiles, amphibians and other species that require shallow water for at least a part of their life cycle. Through this signup, NRCS can support the goals of agricultural producers and increase the critical benefits that CPS 646-Shallow Water Development and Management provides.

Priority will be given to agricultural land units within a 10-mile buffer of conservation estates, wildlife management areas and National Wildlife Refuges. NRCS accepts program applications on a continuous basis but sets dates to batch and rank applications as funding allows. Farmers and landowners in Arkansas who submit applications to their local NRCS office by May 11 will be considered for this round of funding.

The application deadline is May 11, but through Act Now, a streamlined application and contract approval approach, applications will be assessed and ranked as they are submitted to the field service center. Based on funds availability, application assessments with a ranking score of 75 points or greater will be preapproved immediately for funding. Producers are encouraged to apply at their earliest convenience.

“The Act Now funding process will allow applicants with high enough application ranking scores to strike while the iron is hot and immediately enter into EQIP contracts,” said Mike Sullivan, state conservationist. “This will enable interested and qualified applicants to perform the needed conservation treatments as soon as they are ready, willing, and able.”

For more information, visit http://www.ar.nrcs.usda.gov/ or contact the local your local USDA Service Center.