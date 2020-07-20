Arkansas receives millions in funding to help with utility bills

FILE – In this March 23, 2020 file photo, Gov. Asa Hutchinson, right, speaks in Little Rock Ark. Hutchinson says he’s not ready to further ease restrictions on businesses as the number of coronavirus cases in the state continue to spike. Hutchinson on Thursday, June 25, 2020, said Arkansas’ plans to further lift restrictions remains on pause after neighboring Texas halted its aggressive reopening of businesses. (Staton Breidenthal/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People who have fallen behind on their energy bills now have some extra help.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Arkansas received $8.2 million in CARES Act funding to help people with utility bills due to COVID-19.

Also, people can now apply for more assistance.

There used to be a limit of $500 per applicant.

Now people can get up to $1500.

“That allows those who are significantly behind that has to catch up to be able to make application for that purpose,” Hutchinson said.

This money will also support a program that helps people buy air conditioning units.