Arkansas receives over $5 million in federal funding for COVID-19 testing in rural communities

In this March 3, 2020, file photo, Hawaii state Department of Health microbiologist Mark Nagata demonstrates the process for testing a sample for coronavirus at the department’s laboratory in Pearl City, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File)

WASHINGTON, DC (KNWA/KFTA) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) awarded Arkansas over $5 million in funding to expand access to COVID-19 testing in rural communities.

The investment, totaling $5,193,449, will be distributed to rural health clinics in Arkansas, according to a press release.

It is part of $225 million allocated by HHS to expand COVID-19 testing in the nation’s rural communities, according to the release.

The release said the funds are designated for planning, implementing, and conducting COVID-19 testing.

The money can also be used for testing supply procurement, employee training, and data reporting, as well as the leasing, construction, and retrofitting of properties, temporary structures, and facilities to support COVID-19 testing, according to the release.

Funding was made available with the support of the Arkansas Congressional Delegation’s approval of the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act that was signed into law last month.