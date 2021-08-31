Arkansas Red Cross deploying to New Orleans to help with hurricane relief

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Red Cross is deploying to Louisiana.

Richard Wimberly is a retired corrections officer and one of many heading to New Orleans to help those in need.

His Red Cross team will be manning an emergency response vehicle.

The mission is to manage the logistics of getting food and water to people who need it right away.

“People of Louisiana, we coming down there, we trying to get you some relief as much as we can. Be patient. We’ll be there,” Wimberly said. “We don’t know how long. Minimum two weeks. We don’t know how long after that, depends on the situation.”

Wimberly says if anyone has felt the need to volunteer, now is the time to reach out to the American Red Cross to begin that journey, or they can call to donate to help those in need.