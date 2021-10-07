Arkansas redistrict map splitting Pulaski County approved

by: ANDREW DeMILLO The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers have sent the governor a congressional redistricting plan that critics say weakens the influence of minority voters in the Little Rock area by splitting the state’s largest county among three U.S. House districts.

The House and Senate on Thursday approved identical bills that split portions of Pulaski County among the 1st, 2nd and 4th congressional districts.

The county includes the Little Rock area and is currently in the 2nd District.

Democrats have tried unsuccessfully in recent years to flip the Republican-held seat.

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson has not said whether he’ll sign the bill.

