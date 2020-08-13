New website shows school district COVID-19 data

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Center for Health Improvement released a new website that shows COVID-19 data in each school district.

In partnership with the Arkansas Department of Education, ACHI is releasing school district-level data based on the overall population of each school district. Resident populations for school districts are from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey – Education Tabulation based on 2014‒2018 estimates.

Locations of cases are based on reported addresses and geographic Arkansas school district boundaries.

ACHI also releases data that shows school districts with less than 10 active cases.

Also on the website, there are tables that show cumulative and active numbers of positive COVID-19 cases in Arkansas communities and school districts based on data from the Arkansas Department of Health. The counts do not include cases among incarcerated populations.

ACHI plans to update the tables weekly.

For more information on ACHI, visit their website.