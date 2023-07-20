LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Rep. Bruce Westerman has joined with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to introduce federal legislation to protect juvenile victims of sex trafficking and abuse in court sentencing.

The Child Sex Crimes Victims Protection Act intends to reform how juvenile victims are sentenced if they retaliate against their abusers. The Arkansas Republican was joined by Democrats Rep. Tony Cardenas, Rep. David Trone and Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove in introducing the act.

The act has two main components, first that juveniles found guilty of crimes against persons who sexually trafficked, abused, or assaulted them shall not be required to serve the mandatory minimum sentence otherwise associated with the crime.

Second, the act also gives the court the ability to suspend any portion of a sentence imposed on a child who committed crimes against their abuser.

The act is also being called Sara’s Law after Sara Kruzan, a California woman sentenced to life in prison without parole at 17 after killing the man who coerced her into sex trafficking beginning when she was 11.

Kruzman was later paroled and then pardoned when the details of her abuse became known. Kruzman’s experience has led to calls for juvenile justice reform for trafficking and abuse victims.

Westerman pointed out that the United States is behind most nations in providing protection for juvenile victims.

“The United States is one of the only nations in the world that allows for sexually abused children who retaliate against their abusers to grow up in prison with no hope for parole or rehabilitation,” Westerman said, adding “We cannot turn our backs on the children of our country, and we cannot allow those who have experienced unimaginable circumstances to be left behind because they chose to fight back.”

Westerman represents the House Fourth District of Arkansas, comprising the southwest corner of the Natural State.