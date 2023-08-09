FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas District 24 State Rep. Charlene Fite says she is not running for re-election.

She represents western portions of Crawford County and the southwest corner of Washington County.

She won re-election last November. Her seat will be up for election again in 2024.

Fite released a statement as part of her announcement:

Serving District 24, and prior to that District 80, has been one of the greatest honors of my life. My goal was to leave my beloved state better than I found it, and I believe I`ve done that through my work with children in foster care, our juvenile justice system, our military, our elderly population, victims of domestic violence and those trapped in human trafficking, people living with disabilities, public safety, and making Arkansas the most pro-life state in the nation.

There are seasons in life, and I m entering a new season. Therefore, I m announcing today that I will not seek re-election. I`m allowing time for the right candidate to step forward. Being a state representative involves much more than being pro-life and pro-gun. I want someone who will serve the people and who will advocate for those who have no voice.

Thank you for allowing me to represent you for the past 11 years. I will cherish the relationships I ve made on the local, state and national level. I m grateful for the wonderful people of Crawford and Washington counties, for the staff of the House of Representatives, and the colleagues with whom I ve served. I m especially thankful for my husband Tom and his unfailing support. There is more good work to be done, and I will give the district and state my fullest efforts through the end of my term.

State Rep. Charlene Fite