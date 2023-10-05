VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Rep. Ryan Rose of District 48 announces his bid for re-election on October 5.

Ryan Rose

According to a press release from Rose’s campaign, he focuses on healthcare expansion, job creation, protecting children and supporting veterans.

Rose’s campaign says he is passionate about education, reducing taxes and economic development.

The release says Rose was a member of the House Election Integrity Group and served as a pastor in the River Vally for 15 years. Rose is also the director of development at Union Christian Academy, the president of Heart to Heart Pregnancy Center and a small business owner.

Rose is vice-chair of both the House Labor and Environment Subcommittee and the House Utilities Subcommittee and has memberships in the Budget, Insurance & Commerce, and Public Health, Welfare, and Labor Committees.

Rose has a degree from the University of the Ozarks.