Arkansas reports biggest 1-day increase in total virus cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas has reported its biggest one-day increase in new coronavirus cases on Thursday and the state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have hit a new high.

We continue to see high levels of community spread. While I see so many Arkansans doing the right thing by wearing a mask, keeping their distance & avoiding large gatherings, I know it will take everyone working together to defeat this virus.



The Department of Health on Thursday said the state’s confirmed and probable cases rose by 1,265 to 90,145. This was the state’s biggest total one day increase since it reported 1,180 new probable and confirmed cases on Sept. 11.

The state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by nine to a new record high of 547.

Twenty-one more people in the state died from COVID-19, bringing its total fatalities to 1,503.