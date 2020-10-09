Arkansas reports biggest 1-day increase in total virus cases

News
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas has reported its biggest one-day increase in new coronavirus cases on Thursday and the state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have hit a new high.

The Department of Health on Thursday said the state’s confirmed and probable cases rose by 1,265 to 90,145. This was the state’s biggest total one day increase since it reported 1,180 new probable and confirmed cases on Sept. 11.

The state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by nine to a new record high of 547.

Twenty-one more people in the state died from COVID-19, bringing its total fatalities to 1,503.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers