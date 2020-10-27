Arkansas reports first flu death of the season

The person that died was over 65 years old.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health reported its first flu-related death during flu season.

The Arkansas Department of Health reports that flu season began in September.

Since September 27, 2020, 118 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers.

A majority were influenza “A.”

Last flu season, 125 people died from the the flu.

For more information on the weekly flu reports, visit the Arkansas Department of Health website.