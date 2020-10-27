Arkansas reports first flu death of the season

News

The person that died was over 65 years old.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health reported its first flu-related death during flu season.

The person that died was over 65 years old.

The Arkansas Department of Health reports that flu season began in September.

Since September 27, 2020, 118 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers.

A majority were influenza “A.”

Last flu season, 125 people died from the the flu.

For more information on the weekly flu reports, visit the Arkansas Department of Health website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar
Live Stream
Forecast
Share Your Photos
Interactive Radar
Live Stream
Forecast
Weather Alerts

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers