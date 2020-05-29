Arkansas reports highest number COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to Secy. of Health

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — When it comes to hospitalizations, Arkansas reports its highest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, according to the state’s health secretary.

Today the state reported 113 people hospitalized. That’s up by nine from yesterday.

Dr. Nate Smith said the only region in the state seeing an increase in hospitalizations is Northwest Arkansas.

“I think this is partly a time sequence, northwest was spared for the first couple of months of this epidemic for our state but each of these regions is on their own timeline and I think that’s why we’re seeing the upswing that we’re seeing,” he said.

Gov. Hutchinson said there’s a natural correlation with hospitalizations and the increase of testing and cases.