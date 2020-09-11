Arkansas reports nearly 1,300 active virus cases at colleges

FILE – In this April 27, 2020 file photo, Gov. Asa Hutchinson takes off his Arkansas Razorbacks facemark as he arrives for the daily coronavirus briefing at the state Capitol in Little Rock. Hutchinson issued the order Thursday, July, 16, 2020, effective Monday, July 20, requiring people to wear masks in public throughout the state, which is dealing with a surge in coronavirus cases. The governor issued the order after weeks of resisting such a requirement. (Staton Breidenthal/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas is reporting nearly 1,300 active coronavirus cases at its colleges and universities.

The state also reported 525 active cases at its public schools on Thursday in its latest reporting detailing cases among students, faculty and staff.

The Health Department said there are 398 new confirmed cases of the virus statewide, bringing its total since the pandemic began to 66,804.

The state reported 12 more deaths from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, and 19 fewer hospitalizations.

The vast majority of the active college cases are at the University of Arkansas’ main campus in Fayetteville.