Arkansas reports nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, six additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to the Arkansas Department of Health’s dashboard, 1,987 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths were reported due to the virus in Arkansas on Friday, July 23.

There are 13,784 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health. 

A total of 871 people are hospitalized and 159 are on ventilators. 

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 6,041. 

40% of the 12-and-up population are fully vaccinated. 10% of the 12-and-up population are partially vaccinated.

