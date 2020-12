FILE – This Jan. 23, 2020 file photo shows a patient receiving a flu vaccination in Mesquite, Texas. On Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the vaccine has been more than 50% effective in preventing flu illness severe enough to send a child to the doctor’s office. Health experts consider that pretty good. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) – A total of 39 people have tested positive for the flu in Arkansas over the last week.

In total, seven people have died from the flu since the end of September, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. No new deaths have been reported.

669 Arkansans have tested positive for the flu in total this season.

Last flu season, Arkansas saw 125 flu deaths.