NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) – A total of 3 people have tested positive for the flu in Arkansas over the last week.

One additional death was reported for the week ending on January 2.

In total, seven people have died from the flu since the end of September, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

669 Arkansans have tested positive for the flu in 2020.

Last flu season, Arkansas saw 125 flu deaths.