LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two Republican Arkansas representatives announced their re-election bids on November 6.

Mindy McAlindon

District 51 Rep. Cindy Crawford and District 10 Rep. Mindy McAlindon are both seeking another term in the Arkansas House.

According to a press release, McAlindon was first elected in 2022.

The release says McAlindon worked on legislation like Act 498 which aims to protect the pensions of state employees and teachers from political investments. She serves on the House Revenue and Taxation Committee and the House City, County, and Local Affairs Committee. She also serves on the Arkansas Legislative Council.

The release says McAlindon lives in Centerton with her family.

“I am thrilled to file for re-election today to hopefully have the chance once again to represent the people of House District 10 in the Arkansas State Legislature. We had a strong first legislative session focused on education, public safety, and tax cuts, but there is still so much more I want to do. Once again, I am committed in remembering our roots and securing our future and I am asking for your support to continue this important work as your state representative,” McAlindon said.

Cindy Crawford

Crawford was first elected to the House in 2018, according to a press release.

The release says Crawford serves on the House Judiciary Committee as vice-chair of the House Judiciary Juvenile Justice and Child Support Subcommittee. She also serves the House State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee, the Arkansas Legislative Council, and the Joint Performance Committee.

“I am thrilled to file for re-election for House District 51 today in Little Rock. We have had three very successful legislative sessions, but work still needs to be done. Just like I promised when I first ran in 2018, I am committed to fighting the good fight of faith in the halls of the State Capitol, and I am still standing with YOU, the people,” Crawford said.