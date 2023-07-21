LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students, or CAPES, announced today that it has officially been endorsed by the Arkansas Retired Teachers Association.

The ARTA has over 12,000 members, and CAPES says that some of those members will be joining signature gathering efforts across the state.

“We’re so excited the retired teachers see what we see, that LEARNS is overwhelmingly bad for students, schools, communities, and the state,” Shay Rafferty, Internal Communications Director of CAPES, said in a release. “We welcome this huge assistance during this last big push.”

With the July 31 deadline fast approaching, the group is stepping up efforts to gather the necessary 54,422 signatures across 50 counties.

CAPES said in the release that it plans to announce more endorsements next week.