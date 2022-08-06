Arkansas went through its second football practice of fall camp on Saturday. Here are some tidbits from the g portion open to the media.

• Linebacker Christopher “Pool” Paul was at practice today but did not go through the workout. No word yet on why. He was running first team during Friday’s practice.

• The depth of Arkansas running backs is impressive and that’s without injured sophomore Dominique Johnson (6-2, 247), who may miss the first game according to head coach Sam Pittman.

The tailbacks lined up at Saturday’s practice were sophomores Raheim “Rocket” Sanders (6-2, 227) and AJ Green (5-11, 208), redshirt freshman Javion Hunt (6-0, 196) and true freshmen Rashad Dubinion (5-10, 211) and James Jointer (6-0, 213).

That’s why Arkansas is planning on signing just one running back in the 2023 with a pledge from four-star Isaiah Augustave (6-2, 185) of Naples, Fla.

• The fourth quarterback – behind KJ Jefferson (6-3, 242), Malik Hornsby (6-2, 186) and South Florida transfer Cade Fortin (6-3, 218) – going through drills with Arkansas right now is former Jonesboro star and true freshman Rykar Acebo (6-4, 185).

Acebo completed 209 of 311 passes as a senior while throwing for 3,058 yards and 39 touchdowns. He joins former Jonesboro standouts Jashaud Stewart, Marco Avant and fellow freshman John Paul Pickens as current Razorbacks.

Acebo will be in that fourth signal caller spot until redshirt sophomore Kade Renfro (6-3, 206)is healed up enough to go through workouts. Renfro is a former Stephenville, Texas standout who was originally at Ole Miss.

• Former Little Rock Parkview quarterback Landon Rogers saw some time with the second offense during the first part of practice, which is called fastballs and are quick sets of plays with the first, second and third teams going against each other.

Arkansas’ three freshmen wideouts Quincy McAdoo, Isaiah Sategna and Sam M’ Bake were all running with the third team while freshman tight end Tyrus Washington was also with that group.

• Freshman linebacker Jordan Crook had what would have been two sacks in the early portion of practice, but there is no pad and no contact yet.

• There were a lot of NFL scouts at practice today. I saw the logos of the Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals and the Seattle Seahawks.

Photo by John D. James