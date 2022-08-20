BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

Arkansas went through its second scrimmage of the preseason on Saturday in a practice that also served as its 13th of 25 scheduled workouts ahead of the Sept. 3 season opener with visiting Cincinnati.

Razorback head football coach Sam Pittman believes the defense fared better in this Saturday’s scrimmage than it did than the first one a week ago.

• Arkansas went through two late-game situations with 2:07 left with the offense trying to score. The defense prevailed in both situations to Pittman.

• The offense did hit a couple of deep balls during the scrimmage.

• Coach Pittman notes that everybody knows that QB KJ Jefferson is the man on the field. He says KJ’s improved confidence this year is like the difference in night and day from last year.

• True freshman Patrick Kutas was back at second-team center today, but Coach Pittman notes he is probably the sixth-team center. Injuries have forced him into that second-team role, but CSP sees him as likely a two-deep guard when all is said and done.

He also believes that the OL is the most beat-up part of the team through these first two weeks.

• The four returning starters on the offensive line and Luke Jones are the top five OL with Ty’Kiest Crawford as the sixth guy.

Center Marcus Henderson and tackle Devon Manuel would also be in the top eight if they had been able to practice.

He also mentioned Jalen St. John and true freshmen Andrew Chamblee, E’marion Harris and Kutas in the top 10 or so.

• Coach Pittman is high on the preseason camp that Jalen Catalon and fellow safety Simeon Blair have had.

• Transfer DTs Landon Jackson (LSU) and Jordan Domineck (Georgia Tech) are both better than that were two weeks ago per Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman.

• Injury news: Center Ricky Stromberg had a hyper-extended elbow today during the scrimmage while wideout Landon Rogers battled a sprained ankle per Coach Pittman.

Manuel, Henderson, tailback Dominique Johnson and defensive lineman Marcus Miller should all be back to practice in the next week or so.

Notes nickel Myles Slusher (hip) is back and good to go while WR Jadon Wilson is dealibg wit a shoulder injury, but expected back next week.

• Coach Pittman says that the team will start focusing on season-opening foe Cincy on Thursday.

Friday the Razorbacks will be in full pads and have a mock game/dress rehearsal on Saturday.

Off Sunday and then practicing Monday as if it were a Tuesday practice.

• If season started today it would be Rocket Sanders, AJ Green and true freshman Rashod Dubinion as the top 3 backs according to Coach Pittman.

Dubinion has been on the field at the same time as either Sanders or Green in a set that Arkansas is looking at for the offense.

But Coach Pittman says that to have two backs on field, you have to take a WR or TR Trey Knox off the field and it is tough to do that.



• CSP says Arkansas State defensive tackle transfer Terry Hampton (6-0, 290) has been hard to block in camp because of his leverage and how it is hard for big linemen to get up under him.

• Coach Pittman said he would not trade field goal kicker Cam Little for anyone and that once Arkansas gets to the 35 that he feels Little is automatic. Notes that changes how both teams go about the process of calling plays or defensive signals.

Arkansas WR Jaquayln Crawford has entered the transfer portal today.

He looked to be behind Jadon Haselwood, Matt Landers, Ketron Jackson, Warren Thompson, Bryce Stephens, Jadom Wilson and the three freshmen – Isaiah Sategna, Sam M’Bake and Quincy McAdoo.

Crawford started his career at Oklahoma before transferring to Arkansas. He sit out in 2020 due to the NCAA’s transfer rule and played seven games in 2021 whole catching 3 passes for 27 yards.

Photo by John D. James