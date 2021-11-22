Arkansas Scholarship Lottery advises against gifting minors with lottery tickets during holidays

Ronnie Foster from Pink Hill, NC, said he first purchased a $1 ticket and won a measly $5. Last minute, he decided to trade in the $5 for two more tickets.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Lottery tickets are often given to minors as stocking stuffers or gifts around Christmas time, but the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery advises against that.

“We urge everyone to remember during the holidays – or anytime for that matter – to give lottery tickets only to people who are 18 years old or older,” said ASL Executive Director Eric Hagler. “We want to help raise awareness regarding the risks of underage lottery play.”

ASL cites lottery tickets as the beginning of gambling problems for many who receive them at a young age.

“Lottery scratch-off tickets have been shown to present a possible gateway to other gambling activities, and as crazy as it sounds, a number of young people report their first gambling experience occurring at around 9 to 11 years of age,” Hagler said. “We certainly don’t condone that.”

ASL is calling on adults to help keep lottery tickets out of children’s hands.

For those struggling with gambling, call or text the National Gambling Problem Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.