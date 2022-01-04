Arkansas Scholarship Lottery officials say Powerball jackpot has soared to $610M

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – If you’ve never thought about purchasing a lottery ticket, you might want to reconsider. The Powerball grand prize estimate soared to $610 million for Wednesday’s drawing.

Because of strong ticket sales throughout the country, game leaders increased the Powerball jackpot from $575 million to $610 million for the drawing on Wednesday, Jan. 5, officials said.

According to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, the new jackpot estimate has a cash value of $432.2 million. This makes the current jackpot the seventh largest Powerball jackpot.

Arkansans interested in entering the drawing have multiple options, officials said. The most common ticket purchases are a Powerball Quick Pick or a 5-Buck Bundle.

Officials report that the Mega Millions jackpot amount also increased and is now setting at $253 million. Arkansas’ own Natural State Jackpot is also up, increasing to $145,000. Both drawings will be on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Find more information on jackpots and winning numbers at MyArkansasLottery.com.