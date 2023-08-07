LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A partnership between the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery and a mobile lottery app will provide a free Mega Millions ticket to new users.

The partnership between ASL and Jackpocket will provide a free ticket to anyone who downloads the Jackpocket app or uses its play.jackpocket.com website and enters “ARMEGA” at checkout. This promotion is only available for new Jackpocket users.

The Monday night Mega Millions jackpot is estimated at $1.55 billion, the highest jackpot in the game’s history. A winner will have beat the one in 330 million-to-one odds to bring home a jackpot of what will be either a $757.2 million lump sum or 29 yearly annuity payments.

A $2 prize in the Mega Millions game has 37 to-one odds, according to the ASL website. Proceeds of every $2 ticket, $3 with a Power Play option, go in part to scholarships.

Since 2009 the lottery has raised more than $1.2 billion for scholarships, which have been distributed to 720,000 college students. The lottery has awarded more than $4.6 billion in prizes to players, about $386 million in retailer commissions, and provided more than $167 million in state and federal tax revenue.