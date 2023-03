LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Schools across Arkansas have a chance to win up to $1,500 this month.

March is School Breakfast Month and the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance celebrates how breakfast impacts students learning.

The DIG IN-to School Breakfast challenge allows schools to compete in three categories for a chance to benefit their child nutrition department.

Prizes range from $500 to $1500. More information on how to participate can be found here.