ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fewer kindergarten students are getting state-standardized vaccines across the country.

In Arkansas, just around 91% of kindergartners received their vaccinations in the 2021–22 school year.

Around 93% of kindergartners received their shots which is down from 95% prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control says if fewer kindergartners are getting vaccinated, it could lead to an outbreak of diseases.

According to the Arkansas Department of Education, there are multiple immunizations required to enroll in Arkansas public schools.

Kristin Able, the assistant district nurse at Rogers Public Schools, says some of those required immunizations can help prevent the spread of measles, mumps, rubella and more.

Able says she noticed the decline over the last couple of years during the pandemic as fewer people were going to the doctor during that time unless they absolutely had to.

Able says the Rogers School District in 2023 is starting to catch back up, and they’re encouraging people to get vaccinated to keep everyone safe.

“I think obviously as a school nurse, it’s my goal to keep kids safe, healthy and at school, and so, getting these vaccines helps to prevent those vaccine-preventable diseases so that we can make sure kids are here,” Able said.

Able says with schools back to in-person learning, students are within close-contact range so keeping tracking and staying up to date on vaccines can prevent diseases and help keep everyone safe and healthy.