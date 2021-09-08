Arkansas Secretary of Education says three school districts moved to virtual learning in past week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Secretary of Education Johnny Key says three Arkansas school districts shifted to virtual learning this week.

In Wednesday’s COVID-19 update, Key said Northside Elementary in Rogers made a shift, but a spokesperson for the state’s Department of Education further clarified that it was a single class.

Key says vaccination rates play a role in these changes.

“What we are seeing in the districts, especially those districts that are having more challenges, are typically lower vaccination rates with the staff,” Key said. “Especially the staff.”

Key says there have been fewer disruptions overall this year compared to last.

He points to increasing vaccinations as the reason for that.

