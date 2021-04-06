Arkansas Secretary of Education urges students take COVID-19 vaccine

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Getting vaccinated is the best shot kids have at a normal school year next year, according to Arkansas Secretary of Education Johnny Key.

Key says with Arkansans 16 and older eligible to get vaccinated, it’s important for as many to get both their shots before the end of this school year. “If we can get more of these students to get their vaccine before school’s out it’ll help us set the stage for a good summer and as the governor said, returning to school in the fall,” Key said.

Key also mentioned the Department of Education’s working with the Department of Health to potentially administer shots to students at school with parental permission.