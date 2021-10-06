Arkansas secretary of health advises eligible kids should take COVID-19 vaccine after spike in hospitalizations

LITTLE ROCK, ARk. (KNWA/KFTA) — The delta variant caused an 84% increase in kids being hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero has compared the recent peak of COVID-19 cases to the number of cases during Arkansas’ last peak in January.

On top of the hospitalizations, there was a 27% increase in kids in the ICU. Romero said the numbers dispel the myth that the virus doesn’t harm kids.

“Overall, it didn’t reach statistically significant values, but it tells you we are seeing more kids going into the intensive care unit and we have data showing that those children are requiring more ventilator use than in the past,” Romero said.

Romero’s message to parents was to take advantage of the vaccines available to kids 12-18 years old.

