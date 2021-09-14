Arkansas Secretary of Health advises masks for children who are not eligible to be vaccinated for COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Secretary of Health has a message for parents regarding masks.

Dr. Jose Romero says children need to mask up at school even if it’s not required by the district.

Some Arkansas districts, like Fayetteville Public Schools, have mandated masks whereas others, like the Alma School District, have not.

Kids under 12 aren’t yet eligible to be vaccinated against COIVD-19, so Romero says masks will be their best protection against catching it.

“It’s very important that masks be used in school in order to limit the spread,” Romero said. “These have been shown to be effective in preventing infections and in limiting the spread of the virus within a closed setting.”

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, of the state’s almost 18,000 active cases, 2,940 are in kids under 12.