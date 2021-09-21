Arkansas Secretary of Health comments on Pfizer data regarding COVID-19 and children

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to Pfizer’s data, children develop coronavirus-fighting antibodies on a level equal to teenagers and young adults after a two-shot regimen.

The dosages used in those shots were about a third of what adults were given.

Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero commented on this data during Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s weekly media briefing September 21.

“It appears to be extremely promising, eliciting very robust response immunological in these children and this data should be submitted soon for the FDA and their review,” Romero said.

Pfizer now plans to use this data to seek approval from U.S. regulators to begin offering vaccinations to children in that age group.

The results of those studies are expected later this year.

Romero says in Arkansas children and adolescents continue to play an active role in new COVID-19 cases. He says they make up about 27%.

Romero says cases are decreasing as more in the 12 to 18 age range get the shot.

Dr. Romero says almost 37% have been fully vaccinated. Whereas about 48% have received one dose.