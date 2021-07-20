Arkansas Secretary of Health joins public health figures in COVID-19 discussion

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero joined fellow public health and pharmacy leaders for a roundtable discussion on vaccine hesitancy today.

Romero talked about the in-roads the state has made in minority populations.

He also said Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s community conversations have gone well and have changed the way the ADH plans to promote the vaccine.

“The percent of Latinos-Hispanics that have accepted the vaccine now exceeds the non-Hispanic population, Romero said. “We have a large Marshallese population, and in that population, they exceed all other ethnic minority groups. We’ve made specific efforts to reach out to these populations. To provide them with the information needed and to reach in to their communities in order to deliver the vaccine directly to them.”

