Arkansas Secretary of Health says adults getting vaccinated can help protect children from COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Getting vaccinated is the best line of defense kids have against catching and having a severe reaction to COVID-19, according to Arkansas Secretary of Health Jose Romero.

Romero and Gov. Asa Hutchinson drove home the message at their weekly COVID-19 news conference today, saying this is especially the case with the Delta variant rapidly spreading in the state.

“The delta variant is penetrating into our childhood population,” Romero said. “The only way to protect them, is to protect them by immunizing yourself.”

We need to build a cocoon around them,” Hutchinson said. “That means adults need to get vaccinated. Those that are eligible in terms of their age to get vaccinated, if all of those get vaccinated, we’re not going to have any problem at all with the younger children.”

Only Arkansans who are over the age of 12 are eligible to get vaccinated, though Pfizer has begun clinic vaccine trials in children under 12.

