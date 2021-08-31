Arkansas secretary of health stresses masks for unvaccinated children

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The number of COVID-19 cases in children in Arkansas is increasing rapidly.

State Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero, says 30% of children from ages 12 to 18 in Arkansas are fully vaccinated, well below the overall average for the state.

Dr. Romero stresses if a child is not vaccinated, masks are the next most effective measure to protect them from COVID-19.

“This is particularly important for those individuals, those children under 12 years of age,” Romero said. “We have no vaccine, we do not expect to see vaccines for that group until later this year at the earliest, so we need to rely on physical mitigation measures in order to bring this under control.”

Dr. Romero says more than 99% of all cases in the state are the delta variant, the deadliest and most transmissible variant.

