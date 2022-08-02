LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On August 2, John Thurston, the Arkansas Secretary of State, issued a “Notification of Sufficiency” validating the signatures submitted by Responsible Growth Arkansas in an effort to get a state constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana in Arkansas on the November ballot.

“The petition submitted for the proposed Constitutional Amendment referenced above has met

the signature requirements as established by Article 5, Section 1 of the Arkansas Constitution,” Secretary Thurston stated in a letter. “The overall initial count of signatures processed by the Secretary of State for the proposed Constitutional Amendment was 159,961.”

The required number of signatures for a proposed amendment in 2022 is 89,151. The letter concludes with the secretary stating his intent to “certify the proposed Constitutional Amendment to the County Boards of Election Commissioners in August of 2022.”