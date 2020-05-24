Arkansas seeing second spike of COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson said Arkansas is seeing a second peak of COVID-19 cases.

He said the state hit its first peak roughly 30 days ago. He attributed the increase of new cases in the state to record level testing that’s being done and the effectiveness of contact tracing.

As the positive cases rise, Hutchinson wants Arkansans to keep an eye on the number of hospitalizations.

“If cases go up but hospitalizations have less of an increase, then that means we’re identifying many who are positive but not very ill, and this is a good thing,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson also said the positivity rate in the state is at 5%, which is below the national standard at 10%.