FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas’s year-over-year change in annual pay was 7% in December 2022, according to data released on Jan. 5 in ADP National Employment Report’s Pay Insights.

The data shows the median annual salary in the state is $45,100. ADP says nationally, the year-over-year median change in annual pay was 7.3% and the median annual pay was $56,700.

According to ADP, the largest pay increases nationally were seen in:

Young workers (ages 16-24) – 14.1% wage growth since 2021

Workers in leisure and hospitality – 10.1% growth since 2021

Workers who switched jobs in the last year – 15.2% growth since 2021

The full report can be found here.