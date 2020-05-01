Arkansas sees decrease in 7-day average COVID-19 cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The state’s seven-day average of COVID-19 cases is down significantly today.

Governor Asa Hutchinson showed the latest numbers during his daily COVID-19 briefing.

The seven-day rolling average is on a downward trend.

The case numbers the past few days haven’t changed significantly one way or the other.

But the big difference is it has now been more than seven days since we saw a large spike in cases at a state prison in Lincoln County.

This trend comes as testing has increased in the state since the two-day surge last week.

“Yesterday we had over 2,000 tests. Today, over 1,700 tests. So the surge not only worked for those two days but we’ve had a continued good response on tests,” Hutchinson said.

The number of hospitalizations didn’t change today.