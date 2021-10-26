Arkansas sees largest increase in computer science students since beginning of state initiative

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson calls attention to the success of an initiative to get more Arkansas students enrolled in computer science classes.

More than 12,500 students are enrolled in computer science, an increase of 20%.

Hutchinson says this was the largest increase since the initiative began.

When it began in 2014, there were only about 1,000 kids enrolled.

“The computer science initiative is on a very sustainable track. We saw growth at every grade level in students taking computer science courses,” said Deputy Commissioner Dr. Ivy Pfeffer, of the Arkansas Department of Education.

Hutchinson also says the gap between male and female enrollment is shrinking, although it’s still predominantly boys in these classes.

Kids will be required to take computer science classes starting in 2022.