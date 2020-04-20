Arkansas sees largest increase of positive COVID-19 cases in a day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas sees its largest increase of positive COVID-19 cases in a day, but more than half of those cases are from inside the Cummins Unit in Lincoln County.

This is according to Governor Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nate Smith with the State Health Department.

During today’s briefing, they said so far 600 people have tested positive inside the prison and most are asymptomatic.

They have tested everyone they needed to and are now waiting on results to add to the state’s database.

“Until we have completely interrupted chains of transmission I’m not going to say that it’s over but once we know who is positive, who is negative, who’s exposed, who’s not exposed. Then we can begin moving people around and that I would say is the beginning of containment,” Dr. Smith said.

The Governor has asked the parole board and Department of Corrections to screen and review all non-violent and non-sex-offenders due for release within the next six months to be considered for an earlier release date.