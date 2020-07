FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) –– According to the Arkansas Department of Health, Arkansas has 1,061 new cases of Coronavirus.

As of July 11, there are:

27,864 (+1,061) cumulative cases

6,361 (+513) active cases

313 (+0) deaths

21,190 (+548) recoveries

This is the largest single day increase, as well as the first day with over 1,000 new cases. The 2nd largest was 878 on July 2.