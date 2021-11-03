Arkansas sees ‘minimal’ flu cases in past week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas reports a “minimal” amount of cases for the week of Saturday, October 30, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

The ADH says in its weekly influenza report, Arkansas reported 2 out of 13 for influenza-like-illness activity level indicator determined by data reported to ILINet.

Since September 27, 117 positive flu tests have been reported to the department’s online database by health care providers. Reported cases reflect only a portion of the actual numbers of flu cases in the state.

Among flu antigen tests that can distinguish between influenza A and B virus types, 36% were influenza A and 64% were influenza B, according to the ADH.

About 1% of patients visiting emergency rooms and about 1% percent of outpatient visits over the past week were for influenza-like illnesses.

Arkansas reported no flu-related deaths this flu season in 2020-21 season, Arkansas reported 24 flu related deaths, according to the ADH.

The ADH says no nursing homes have reported flu outbreaks this season.

Nationally, the proportion of deaths reported to the National Center for Health Statistics attributed to pneumonia and influenza is above the epidemic threshold this week.