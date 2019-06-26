Arkansas sees nearly $1.8M in medical pot sales as fourth dispensary soon opens

The state’s fourth medical marijuana dispensary will be opening soon, and will quickly continue to add to the nearly $1.8 million already sold.

Greenlight Dispensary in Helena, was approved by Arkansas Beverage Control Tuesday, June 25 to open for business, a news release states. Opening dates are at the discretion of the dispensary owners.

This approval comes one week after the third dispensary, Arkansas Natural Products, opened in Clinton.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, 258 pounds of medical marijuana was sold since the state’s first dispensary opened May 10, according to the release. That is $1.72 million in total sales.