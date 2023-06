FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A report from Associated General Contractors of America says Arkansas saw a 9.8% jump in construction jobs between April 2022 and April 2023.

The report says Arkansas added about 5,500 construction jobs.

Texas added the most jobs over the year with 28,000 followed by New York with 13,400. Arkansas saw the largest percentage increase.