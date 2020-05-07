Arkansas sees the most COVID-19 tests in a day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The governor announces a record-breaking number of daily COVID-19 tests.
2,174 people were tested in Arkansas on Wednesday.
A total of 97 tested positive for the virus with a 3.7% positivity rate.
Gov. Hutchinson said the numbers are encouraging.
“I announced a goal that over the month of May, that we would test 60,000 cases here in Arkansas which is 2% of our population in about one month,” he said.
On average, that’s 2,000 tests a day.
Hutchinson said increasing testing will help contain the spread of COVID-19 and encourages everyone to continue social distancing and wearing masks in public.
- Desi Sills staying busy during off-season; ready for junior campaign
- Texas governor praised by President Trump during White House coronavirus visit
- Congress working remotely leads to skepticism
- Abused horses found in Washington County
- Ozark Beer Company hires back 15 employees