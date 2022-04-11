FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas will serve as host of the 2022 USA Track & Field Combined Events Championships on May 6-7 at John McDonnell Field.

According to a press release, the event serves as the selection meet for Team USA in the heptathlon and decathlon for the 2022 World Athletics Championships, which will be held in Eugene, Oregon, this summer.

“We are thrilled at the opportunity to host the event,” said Razorback men’s associate head coach Travis Geopfert. “We couldn’t be more excited to have the combined events coming to Fayetteville.”

Tickets for the USATF Combined Events Championships are available online at ArkansasRazorbacks.com in conjunction with the Arkansas Twilight being held on Friday, May 6. Tickets are $5 for adults. Individuals 17 years of age and younger are admitted free of charge.

Saturday’s session is free of charge for all spectators. Meet information is available through USATF.org at this link: https://www.usatf.org/events/2022/2022-usatf-combined-events-championships.

While John McDonnell Field and Randal Tyson Track Center have each hosted numerous SEC and NCAA Championships, this will be the first USATF Championship hosted at the University of Arkansas. In 2016 John McDonnell Field served as host of the Thorpe Cup, an annually held combined events competition between the United States and Germany.

An Arkansas alum eager to have the USATF Championships in the combined events on her home collegiate facility is Taliyah Brooks, who holds the Razorback school record in the heptathlon.

“It’s really exciting, since there has never been a U.S. Championships in Arkansas,” said Brooks. “So, to feel like I’m competing at my home track, a place where I train at every day, is super exciting. There’s nothing like competing at home.”

The top three finishers in the heptathlon and decathlon, who have met the World Athletics standards of 6,420 (heptathlon) and 8,350 (decathlon) points, will represent Team USA in the World Championships.