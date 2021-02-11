Arkansas semi driver killed in fiery crash on I-65 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The driver of a tractor-trailer was killed in a fiery crash that closed a portion of Interstate 65 Thursday morning north of downtown Nashville.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. in the northbound lanes near the Briley Parkway interchange.

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Courtesy: Gator Hudson)

(Courtesy: TDOT)

The Nashville Fire Department reported crews arrived at the crash to find the semi on its side, fully engulfed in flames.

Crews worked to extinguish the fire to gain access to the cab but the driver, identified as 54-year-old Archie Lester of Little Rock, Arkansas, did not survive, according to Metro police. First-responders later recovered the remains of a dog inside the cab, also.

The driver of a 2007 Toyota Camry, identified as 45-year-old Ayoub Riad, said the driver of a full size white pickup truck struck his car, disabling the Toyota in the middle of the interstate. Riad then got out of his car and ran to the shoulder. A short time later, the semi crashed into the disabled Toyota, causing the semi to overturn and catch fire. Lester died at the scene while Riad was not injured.

A substantial amount of diesel fuel spilled as a result of the crash but HazMat crews have since contained the spill.

The driver of the white pickup truck did not stop. The pickup should have front end damage.

Anyone with information about the driver or the pickup truck is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or log onto Crime Stoppers by clicking here. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for an additional cash reward of up to $1,000.

The roadway is closed to traffic but TDOT crews did allow stuck motorists to pass on the shoulder.