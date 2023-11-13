LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Republican Arkansas Sen. Clint Penzo of Springdale announced on November 13 that he is challenging Republican United States Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas for his seat in the House of Representatives.

“The difference between Steve Womack and me is that I told the voters I would be a conservative fighter they could trust, and I have stood firm. I haven’t changed. Steve Womack has lost touch with his constituents here in Northwest Arkansas. I’ve heard from people across the 3rd District that they are ready for real conservative leadership,” Penzo said.

Penzo currently serves in the Arkansas Senate and previously served three terms in the Arkansas House of Representatives.

According to a press release, Penzo has lived in District 3 his entire life. He spent five years working as a physical therapist assistant helping to rehabilitate stroke patients, orthopedic patients and senior citizens.

The release says Penzo has worked in construction and has spent the last 19 years as a realtor.

According to the release, Penzo works with his wife on their real estate business, and are members of the St. Joesph’s Catholic Church.

The release says he is an active member of the Knights of Columbus, the Springdale Chamber of Commerce, Springdale Kiwanis, Springdale Rotary Club, National Association of Realtors, OCA Board, and the Grape Festival Committee.

Penzo serves on the Arkansas Senate Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee, the Arkansas Senate Insurance and Commerce Committee, the Joint Budget Committee, and is the Chairperson of the Arkansas Senate Rules Committee, according to the release.

Womack responded to Penzo’s announcement with a statement:

Elections are about choices and are a contest of ideas. That’s the genius of America. I’m proud to live in a country where the people get to decide. I will always do what I think is right, take care of my district, and be focused on our national security. Rep. Steve Womack

Womack announced his candidacy for his eighth term in the House in September and received an endorsement from Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Along with Penzo, Womack is facing Democrat Caitlin Draper, a Fayetteville social worker that announced her bid for the seat on October 24.