LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A bill submitted to the Arkansas legislature on Tuesday would make school board elections partisan.

Senate Bill 206 calls for school board elections to be held as part of the general election process and be partisan, both changes from the current system. It also proposes adding language to Arkansas code to add a political party nomination to make a candidate eligible for being placed on the ballot.

Elections would be for a two-year term, down from the current three-year to a five-year term. A candidate would be term-limited at eight years of service in the proposed legislation.

The bill is sponsored by Sen. Clint Penzo (R-Springdale) and Rep. Howard M. Beaty, Jr. (R-Crossett). It has been referred to the Senate Education Committee.