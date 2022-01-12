Arkansas Senators Cotton, Boozman speak out in defense of filibuster

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — On January 12, Arkansas Senators Tom Cotton and John Boozman spoke out separately in opposition to efforts to abolish the Senate filibuster.

Sen. Cotton first spoke by repeating statements previously made by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in defense of the filibuster.

“Constitutional scholars will tell us that the reason we have these rules in the Senate—unlimited debate, two-thirds to change the rules, the idea that 60 have to close off debate—is embodied in the spirit and rule of the Constitution…That is what the Constitution is all about, and we all know it,” said Sen. Cotton, quoting Sen. Schumer.

In a press release, Sen. Cotton expanded on his sentiments. “Those are powerful words,” his statement read. “But they’re not mine. Every word of my speech today was originally spoken by my esteemed colleague, the senior senator from New York, Chuck Schumer.”

Think about it—the narrowest majority in Senate history wants to break the Senate rules to control how voters in every state elect senators. Could there be a better argument to preserve the Senate’s rules, customs, and traditions? Before it’s too late, let us reflect on the wise and eloquent words of Senator Schumer, words that are as true today as they were when he spoke them. Even if Senator Schumer is singing a different tune today. Sen. Tom Cotton

Senator Boozman also chose to speak out, stating in a press release that he “is fighting to preserve the Senate filibuster as President Biden and Senate Democrats aim to erode the voice of the minority in order to advance their partisan agenda and push for a federal takeover of state and local elections.”

In a column published in the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Boozman argued that the filibuster allows “Arkansas to punch above our weight and secure – and, just as importantly, stop – dramatic policy changes. It provides leverage we must preserve.”

He denounced the move as a “power grab” in a speech on the Senate floor, calling it “an attack on reasonable voter laws.”

President Biden has recently been vocal about efforts to push voting rights bills and to reform the filibuster.