LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas sets another record for COVID-19 testing in a 24-hour period.

Yesterday, the state tested 4,396 people for the virus.

There were 80 new cases announced giving us about a 1.9% positivity rate.

It also has Arkansas well on its way to hit its goal of 60,000 tests this month.

Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith explained the recent spike in tests.

“The message about increasing the testing and the populations that we test in, that’s getting through. We’re hoping that we’ll increase even more,” Smith said.

Smith said the largest increase came from commercial labs.